Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $529.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

