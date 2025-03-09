Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 6,811 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hayward by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,041.48. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.76 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

