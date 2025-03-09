Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 579 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $589.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.58. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $9,118,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

