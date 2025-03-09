Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $692,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

NYSE:IT opened at $482.18 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $411.15 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $509.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

