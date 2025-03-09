Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,742 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 262,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAP opened at $181.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.54. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

