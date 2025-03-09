Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 13,131 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,207,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 228,499 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Stock Performance

NYSE PUK opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. Prudential plc has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $21.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

