Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $42.16 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 5,490.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Trip.com Group worth $42,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,086,000 after buying an additional 2,749,365 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,531,000 after buying an additional 2,462,767 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Trip.com Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 1,884,044 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,328,000 after purchasing an additional 629,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,676,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,905,000 after purchasing an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $63.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

