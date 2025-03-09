Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $48.17 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Ryder System worth $48,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $12,242,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE R opened at $150.92 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $171.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on R. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

