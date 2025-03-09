Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.05 and traded as low as $13.29. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 110,095 shares changing hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
