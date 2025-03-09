Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 27th

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83.

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

