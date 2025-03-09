Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $13.52. Vonovia shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 170,104 shares changing hands.

Vonovia Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.