Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $13.52. Vonovia shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 170,104 shares changing hands.
Vonovia Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.
Vonovia Company Profile
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
