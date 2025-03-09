Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 150,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,375 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $91.68 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.35.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,293,612.80. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,609,579.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,777 shares of company stock worth $17,657,316. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.