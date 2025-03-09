Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. M&G PLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 84.5% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,132,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 518,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,653 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 47,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.1% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 139,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 98,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

