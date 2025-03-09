WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 195.9% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

NYSE:WEC opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $108.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

