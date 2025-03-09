Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 354,184 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,658 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,793 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

