Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $105.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

