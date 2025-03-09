Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $150.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,360,000 after buying an additional 163,368 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,920,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,461,000 after purchasing an additional 533,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

