Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $42,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Workday by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,921,000 after purchasing an additional 524,799 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $14,914,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $252.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.39 and a 200-day moving average of $255.78. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.14.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,188,040. This represents a 16.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,829 shares of company stock worth $113,033,319 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

