Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $121.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.57.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK
Workiva Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $475,628.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,352.16. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,688.14. The trade was a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,633 over the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 3,010.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.