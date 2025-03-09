YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.89 and traded as low as $54.01. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 16,607 shares traded.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.07.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

