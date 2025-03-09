Zircuit Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $93.62 Million (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Zircuit token can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zircuit has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Zircuit has a total market cap of $93.62 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zircuit alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,271.98 or 1.00160856 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85,037.00 or 1.00200335 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zircuit Profile

Zircuit’s launch date was November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official website is www.zircuit.com. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2. Zircuit’s official message board is discord.gg/zircuit.

Buying and Selling Zircuit

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,491,598,748 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.04368105 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $5,222,510.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zircuit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zircuit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zircuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zircuit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.