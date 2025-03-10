1,035 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,451,000 after buying an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,080,000 after acquiring an additional 271,029 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275,379 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,316,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,691,000 after purchasing an additional 495,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186,029 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

