10,751 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.47.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XHR
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Read More
