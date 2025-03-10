11,712 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,135,000 after buying an additional 265,814 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 54,279.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after buying an additional 2,616,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Knowles by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after buying an additional 594,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Knowles by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,403,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of KN stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

