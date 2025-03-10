1,492 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,193,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $681,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,867,604.42. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,551 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $181,125.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,348.32. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,269 shares of company stock valued at $34,053,879. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Shares of NBIX opened at $113.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.25 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

