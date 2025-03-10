1,492 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,193,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $681,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,867,604.42. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,551 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $181,125.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,348.32. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,269 shares of company stock valued at $34,053,879. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX
Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NBIX opened at $113.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.25 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.02.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.