163 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,835.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,869.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,982.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total value of $6,585,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,954,508.09. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,669 shares of company stock worth $18,821,383 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

