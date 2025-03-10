18,979 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after buying an additional 160,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,203,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $14,911,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM. CLSA downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TM opened at $190.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.45. The company has a market capitalization of $256.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

