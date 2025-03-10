22,623 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

