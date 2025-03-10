26,239 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 124.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

