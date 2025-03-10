3,073,072 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,073,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,484,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.90% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141,366 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,586 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,906,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,090 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $26.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

