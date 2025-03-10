3,937 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $6,485,189 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $126.81 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $122.61 and a one year high of $223.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

