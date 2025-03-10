40,356 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $76.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

