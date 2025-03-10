470,904 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 470,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,446,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $149.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

