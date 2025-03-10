4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDMT. Bank of America decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.83.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,225,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 855,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,262,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 188,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

