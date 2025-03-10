5,342 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $408,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPI stock opened at $109.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

