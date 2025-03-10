549,971 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 549,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 384,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 540,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $355,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $26.92 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

