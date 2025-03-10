6,820 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $345,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $40.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

