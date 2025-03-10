8,554 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $102.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

