908 Devices’ (MASS) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MASS. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,673,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,594 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 1,159.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 91,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 62,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

