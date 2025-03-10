9,483 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $56.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

