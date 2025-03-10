Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform Rating

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.25.

Shares of ARE stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.92. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 5,700 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

