aelf Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $167.38 million and $12.76 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000229 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000649 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,949 coins and its circulating supply is 739,132,176 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.