Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

NTLA opened at $10.35 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.