Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,224,000 after buying an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,466.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

