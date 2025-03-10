Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 20,452 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

