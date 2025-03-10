Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 551,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tronox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Tronox Stock Performance

Tronox stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

