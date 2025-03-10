Aigen Investment Management LP Has $219,000 Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,960 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,995,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 188.2% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,877,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,221 shares during the period. Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,741,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,980,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 952,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVE opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1269 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.50%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

