Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 105,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $17,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

