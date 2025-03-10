Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $245,000 Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

