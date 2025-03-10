Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Movado Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

